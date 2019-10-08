One person was killed Tuesday morning in a collision between a semi truck and a car near the intersection of Airport Way South and South Spokane Street in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

One person was declared dead at the scene and a second person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley. Both of those people were in the car, she said, and the driver of the semi was not hurt.

Information about the cause of the collision was not immediately released.