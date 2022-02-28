A person was found dead after firefighters responded to a Bothell house fire Monday evening, according to the Bothell Fire Department.
Crews launched an “aggressive attack” and searched the home once the fire was put out, the agency said in a tweet made at 5:52 p.m. No further information was given on the response or the individual.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated and Bothell police and fire officials were in the area as of 7 p.m., according the Bothell police.
No other information was immediately available.
