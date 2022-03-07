A person was found dead after firefighters responded to a motorhome fire in Everett early Monday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Crews were sent to the 3500 block of Rockefeller Avenue after multiple 911 calls shortly after 1 a.m. reporting that a person might be trapped in motorhome located in the alley, the department said in a news release.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire had spread to nearby trees and a utility pole, the release said.

Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside. No other information was immediately available.

The fire is being investigated by the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Everett Police Department is handling the death investigation, according to the release.

The Snohomish County medical examiner has not yet identified the person or specified the cause and manner of death.