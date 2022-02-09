One person was pronounced dead after being pulled from the basement of a Bellevue home that was on fire, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

The fire broke out at a home in the 100 block of 152nd Place Southeast around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department said.

Sadly, the patient did not survive. Investigators on scene to determine cause of the fire. — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) February 9, 2022

KING 5 reported that a woman had died, and that her husband had called 911 to report the fire, saying his wife was trapped in the basement, where officials said the blaze began.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The victim’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.