Good Samaritans on Thursday rescued one of two mariners about 70 miles northwest of Cape Flattery after the duo went missing earlier this month, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

#BreakingNews Photo of the life raft as the good Samaritan vessel approached it this morning. pic.twitter.com/Nf6ChXjCWO — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) October 26, 2023

The rescued man, found in a life raft, was taken to shore and is stable, the Coast Guard said Thursday on the social platform X. The second man has not been found.

The Coast Guard two days prior said it was searching for the 43-foot vessel Evening, which had the two men aboard. The vessel left Grays Harbor for what was intended to be a fishing trip Oct. 12 and was reportedly expected to return Oct. 15, the agency said.

At first, officials tried using cellphone data to locate the men. “But of course the last ping that we got was just outside of Westport,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard suspended its search, which had spanned more than 14,000 square miles and eight hours.

“We didn’t have anything else to go off,” like debris or a life ring, Strohmaier said.

U.S., and Canadian officials will continue their investigation, talking with the surviving man to connect the dots about what happened.