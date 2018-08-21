The victim, a 26-year-old man from Marysville, was hit shortly after a collision was reported around 9 p.m., according to authorities, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Two separate collisions and one person being struck by a vehicle on Southbound Interstate 5 briefly closed all lanes resulting in a two-mile backup Tuesday night.

The two separate collisions occurred just north of the 164th Street Southwest exit, near Lynnwood.

It’s unknown where the victim came from, but Washington State Patrol spokesman Travis Shearer said authorities are still investigating.

The man was hit shortly after a vehicle crashed into a guardrail on the right side of the highway, Shearer said. He added that the victim possibly ran across the highway from the initial crash “for unknown reasons,” resulting in the second collision.

“Lots of questions, not a lot of answers,” Shearer said about the collisions.

A spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation said updates on Southbound traffic on I-5 would be available on the WSDOT Twitter.