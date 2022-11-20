A man was shot and killed in Bellevue early Sunday, according to police.

Officers found the man in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street, said Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black.

Police have not released further details about the victim or any information about a possible suspect.

Officers received reports of shots fired shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. When they responded, they did not find a weapon or anyone else involved in the shooting or crash at the scene, Black said. Some witnesses in the area reported seeing another car quickly leave the area, but others said they had not seen that, she said.

Black said detectives were interviewing people at the apartment complex and canvassing the area for video Sunday morning.