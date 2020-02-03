One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Monday morning on Pacific Highway South in Federal Way.

The crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles, according to a tweet from South King Fire & Rescue. The department tweeted that one person had died and two others were injured and being taken to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 37300 block of Pacific Highway South, which is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation, according to a tweet from Federal Way police.