A woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles Monday morning on Pacific Highway South in Federal Way, police said.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 37300 block of the highway, according to Federal Way police.

The collision involved two semis, a Honda Pilot and a sedan, said Federal Way police spokesman Kurt Schwan. One of the semis was traveling north on the highway when the driver was forced to slow for traffic, Schwan said. The semi began to “sway side to side,” causing the driver to lose control and swerve left of the centerline, striking the Honda “practically head-on,” he said.

As a result, the driver of the sedan, which was also traveling south, “made minor contact with the truck” and veered into a ditch.

The Honda driver, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was driving the semi was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Brad Chaney, spokesman for South King Fire & Rescue. The woman driving the sedan was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A second semi was also involved in the crash, but Chaney said “there was almost no damage to it.” Schwan said he didn’t know if the driver was transported to the hospital, but any injuries were minor.

No further information about any of the drivers was immediately available.

The highway is still closed while officials continue to investigate the crash.