One person was injured in a possible drive-by shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Dawson Street, according to Seattle Police.

A man was in serious condition Monday after a possible drive-by shooting near a marijuana store on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

The shooting happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Dawson Street, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) wrote on Twitter. The victim was in serious condition, said Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

A police officer at the scene told reporters someone fired multiple shots from a vehicle, hit a male customer who was leaving the store and fled the scene. SPD spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud said he could not immediately confirm those details. The department’s gang unit is investigating, Michaud said.

Staff reporter Dominic Gates contributed to this report.