A man has died after Renton first responders attempted to save his life following a shooting outside a Chase Bank branch near Renton High School, police said.

Police responded to two 911 calls about the shooting on the 100 block of Logan Avenue South shortly after 3 a.m., said Renton Detective Robert Onishi. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, according to the department.

This is a developing story.