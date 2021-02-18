Ferry service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will be down to one vessel Thursday while the Cathlamet is repaired, according to Washington State Ferries.

This means at least the 5:20 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. sailings from Vashon and the 5:50 a.m. sailing from Fauntleroy are canceled, said WSF in a ferry alert.

Technicians are on site doing repairs but there is no estimated time of completion.