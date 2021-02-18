Ferry service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will be down to one vessel Thursday while the Cathlamet is repaired, according to Washington State Ferries.
This means at least the 5:20 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. sailings from Vashon and the 5:50 a.m. sailing from Fauntleroy are canceled, said WSF in a ferry alert.
Technicians are on site doing repairs but there is no estimated time of completion.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.