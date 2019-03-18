Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze, which was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday, spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said.
One person died in an overnight fire at a four-story apartment complex on East Yesler Way, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze, which was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday, spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said.
The victim will be identified by the King County Medical Examiner.
Tinsley said firefighters put down the fire quickly enough to prevent it from spreading to a nearby building to the south.
Tinsley said the fire was primarily on the second floor of the complex in the 1400 block of East Yesler Way, and that residents of four units have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting one family, she said.
