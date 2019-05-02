A collision at the Peace Arch that caused one car to erupt in flames on Thursday has killed one person and shut down the border crossing into Canada.

The two-car collision occurred on northbound Highway 99 on the Canadian side of the border crossing around 11:30 a.m., spokesman Sgt. Chad Greig with Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Surrey said in an emailed statement.

An SUV and minivan were involved in the collision, which caused the minivan to catch fire, Greig said. The man driving the minivan, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, who was alone in the car, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Greig said.

The RCMP is investigating the incident and does not yet have information on how the crash occurred.

Witnesses told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that one of the cars went full-speed into another.

Southbound traffic on Highway 99 have reopened, but the northbound lanes are closed for the investigation, Greig said. All northbound traffic heading into Canada must exit at State Route 543, the state Department of Transportation said in a tweet. Drivers are being diverted to the Pacific Highway truck crossing or those in Lynden and Sumas.