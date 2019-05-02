A collision at the Peace Arch that caused one car to erupt in flames on Thursday has killed one person and shut down the border crossing into Canada.

Officials are aware of one fatality from the collision, which occurred before 1 p.m., said Henry Hollander, chief of North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Division.

The crash caused one car to burst into flames, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which obtained video showing the smoke.

The collision occurred on the Canadian side of the border and Canadian authorities are investigating, he said.

All northbound traffic heading into Canada must exit at State Route 543, the state Department of Transportation said in a tweet. Crossings at State Routes 543, 539 and 9 are open, but the department is warning that there will likely be increased traffic.