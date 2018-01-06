A 51-year-old man was killed and 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot outside a White Center bar early Saturday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. outside Taradise Cafe in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue South West. Callers reported hearing several shots and seeing two men lying in the parking lot.

The man who died was shot in the upper torso and head. The wounded man was shot in the upper torso and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives believe the two men knew each other and that the incident started with a verbal and physical altercation with a third man, whose identity is unknown.

Another shooting occurred just north of White Center, in Seattle, shortly after 3:30 a.m., but it’s unknown whether it is related.