One person has died after an ultralight plane crashed near the Arlington Municipal Airport on Friday afternoon.

The airport received a call at 2:56 p.m. of an aircraft down northeast of Runway 16, city spokesperson Mandy Kruger said.

The pilot was found dead. It was not immediately known if other people were on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, Kruger said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.