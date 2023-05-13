One person was killed in a crash Saturday that shut down a ramp between Highway 509 and Highway 99, the Washington State Patrol said.

On the southbound Highway 509 ramp, near the First Avenue South Bridge, “a Vespa collided with a Uhaul and unfortunately the rider is deceased,” Trooper Rick Johnson, a State Patrol spokesperson, wrote on Twitter.

“The ramp is completely closed at this time,” Johnson wrote at 1:13 p.m.

The small, two-wheeled vehicle “apparently went out of control and crashed, and then apparently was struck” by the moving truck, Johnson said in a phone interview about 30 minutes later.

Details about the person killed aren’t yet available, he said.