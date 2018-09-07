The driver went off the road and then crossed the center line, according to Washington State Patrol.

A woman was killed, and Highway 510 is currently blocked near the Nisqually Red Wind Casino in Thurston County, after the woman’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck three other vehicles, according to the Washington State Patrol.

One other person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, said State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Johnna Batiste.

Batiste said troopers believe the woman’s car left the roadway as she was traveling west, before she swerved back, crossed the center line and hit three eastbound vehicles. Batiste did not immediately know how many passengers were in any of the other vehicles.

State Patrol troopers and the state Department of Transportation are on the scene to clear the area and set up a detour.

A medical examiner will identify the driver.