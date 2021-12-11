One person is dead, and five others have been rescued, after an avalanche Saturday morning in the Silver Basin region of the Crystal Mountain ski area.

Around 10:50 a.m., witnesses called Ski Patrol with a report that a group of six people were buried by an avalanche.

Ski Patrol dug everyone out — but one person had stopped breathing. Ski Patrol attempted CPR, but the person couldn’t be revived, said Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials didn’t immediately have details about the person who died or the five others who were rescued. Moss didn’t have details about whether anyone else required medical attention.

Moss said that officials at the ski resort pulled down all other recreators from the mountain out of concern that snow hanging above the avalanche’s crown — a so-called hang fire — might put others in danger.

The ski resort’s winter season has only just begun, with limited lift operations this weekend in preparation for a full reopening on Monday. According to the resort’s mountain report on Saturday morning, snow was “packing up and wind is blowing strong.”

Officials at Crystal Mountain weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.