A man died early Tuesday morning after an overloaded electrical power strip ignited a fire at his mobile home in Kent, fire officials said.

Puget Sound Fire and and Mountain View Fire & Rescue were called to the Pleasant Valley Manor Mobile Home Park in the 28400 block of 168th Avenue Southeast at 12:50 a.m., said Puget Sound Fire Captain Joe Root on Tuesday evening.

When crews arrived, the fire was fully involved and had spread to a couple vehicles, Root said. No other homes in the park were affected.

A woman who was also living in the home escaped the blaze and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. The man died at the scene. Root didn’t have any more information about him.

King County Sheriff’s Office fire investigators determined later Tuesday that the fire was accidental.

No further information was immediately available.