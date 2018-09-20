Seattle police said they were investigating a stabbing around 12:30 p.m. However, the victim's cause of death is unclear.

A man is dead after a dispute near Sixth Avenue and James Street in downtown Seattle on Thursday, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to several disturbances in the area at 11:35 a.m. and while there received a 911 call about a man bleeding on the street nearby, the department said in a statement posted online. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the department said.

The department wrote on Twitter at 12:32 p.m. Thursday that officers were investigating a stabbing at Sixth Avenue and James Street. However, it’s not clear whether the man died of a stab wound. The King County medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death, the department said.

Detectives spoke with several people about the dispute but have not made any arrests, the department’s statement said. Anyone with information is asked to call 206-233-5000