One person died after being pulled from SeaTac’s Angle Lake on Thursday night, according to sheriff and fire officials.

Crews responded to the lake around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible drowning, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Capt. Joe Root said Friday morning. Officials pulled two people, who appeared to be a young girl and her father, from the water, Root said.

King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Cynthia Samson said one person was declared dead at the scene, but declined to say which person or give further details about what led to the water rescue.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.