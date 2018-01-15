Monday's MLK Jr. march was one of many events in the Puget Sound area and across the nation honoring the civil-rights leader.

A march and rally drew thousands to downtown Seattle to honor and remember civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The 36th annual event was hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee at Garfield High School. This year’s theme, “Take A Knee For Justice,” was inspired by athletes taking a public stand to highlight racial injustice. The day included an opportunity fair, workshops and a rally at Garfield High.

Monday’s march was one of many events in the Puget Sound area and across the nation honoring King and his work.

King was assassinated in 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.

