Driving up and down Beacon Avenue South in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle, you may have seen sculptor Edwin Fountain transforming ordinary stumps of wood into figures of nature and the divine.

Fountain, 63, learned his craft while sitting by the fire with his grandfather as a child in rural Alabama while he made ax handles and baskets. “I guess he rubbed off on me,” he said.

Folks bring him discarded wood to turn into art. Currently he’s working with maple from his brother.

“It just calls me and I have to do it,” said Fountain. “I carve until I get in that mood where I want to stop.”

To check out his work, visit his website at https://www.efacatalog.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/edwinfountainart/, or stop by when he’s on the corner of Beacon Avenue South and South Brandon Street.