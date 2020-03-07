Local News On a roll at the Seattle Bike Show Originally published March 7, 2020 at 4:51 pm Brad Pihlstrom, of Burien, tries out a BMX bike on a demonstration track — designed to give participants the feel of hills and curves in an indoor situation — at the Seattle Bike Show on Saturday. The show offered free admission and decided not to open Sunday because many vendors had pulled out over coronavirus concerns. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
