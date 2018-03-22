On the four-year anniversary of the devastating Oso landslide, family and friends of the victims say they are starting to raise money for a permanent memorial.

Thursday marks the four-year anniversary of the Highway 530 landslide in Oso — a sobering reminder of the 43 people killed and the hundreds of other lives that were changed forever in this Snohomish County town.

Family members and friends are teaming with the Snohomish County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism to build a permanent memorial for the victims and the community, the department announced Thursday.

“The planned memorial will be located on the slide site and is intended to provide a place where families can remember their loved ones and gather together on important days,” a news release says. “The memorial is planned to meet the needs of affected family and community members and also provide answers to the visitors who stop at the slide site trying to understand the event.”

Near the landslide site, families on Thursday are announcing the start of a fundraising effort for the memorial. People can donate online here.