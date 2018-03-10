Part of the problem, the National Park Service says, is the goats in the park are a public-safety concern.

U.S. Forest Service and Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are considering relocating mountain goats from the Olympic National Park to their native home in the North Cascades.

The problem, the National Park Service says, is that the goats in the park are a public-safety concern, and they’re damaging the natural resources — particularly vegetation, according to a Fish and Wildlife news release.

A draft environmental-impact study calls for some goats to be removed in the summers of 2018 and 2019. They’d be placed in their native habitats in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests, according to the release.

A final environmental-impact study is expected later this spring.

The Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife will host four community presentations this month in Western Washington. For information about the meetings, visit wdfw.wa.gov/news/mar0618b.