PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Fire restrictions go into effect Wednesday at Olympic National Park, Olympic National Forest and Mount Baker-Sqoualmie National Forest.
The Olympian reports the coastal areas of Olympic National Forest are also included in the restricted zone.
Campfires will be allowed only at developed campgrounds, picnic areas and rental cabins with cement or metal fire rings.
The restrictions will be in place until further notice.
Olympic park superintendent Sarah Creachbaum says due to the high fire danger and staff already committed to suppressing fires across the country, they are enacting this fire restriction to conserve our firefighting resources and to help prevent additional fires.
Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com