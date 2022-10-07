Some rivers in Olympic National Park have seen waters reach historic lows, leading park officials to close recreational fishing indefinitely.

The National Park Service announced it would halt all recreational fishing starting Thursday on the Ozette, Bogachiel, South Fork Calawah, Sol Duc, North Fork Sol Duc, Dickey, Quillayute, Hoh, South Fork Hoh, Queets, Salmon, and Quinault rivers.

The Cedar, Goodman, Kalaloch and Mosquito Creeks within Olympic National Park are also closed.

The announcement comes as the region has seen above average temperatures and low rainfall. Seattle has seen only 0.48 inches of rain from July to September, while the average for that period is 3.16 inches, making this the driest that stretch has been on record.

Park officials hope the closure will help protect fish, especially those attempting to make upstream spawning migrations in the low water levels.

