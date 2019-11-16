Crews scrambled to contain an oil spill late Friday at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes.

According to Shell and the Washington Department of Ecology: The spill occurred at about 11:30 p.m. as a Crowley Maritime barge was transferring about 5 million gallons of crude oil from Alaska to the refinery. It appears that a much smaller quantity spilled, though the amount was still unknown, said Ty Keltner, Ecology’s communications manager for spill response.

A sheen was visible on the water within a containment boom covering an area about the size of a tennis court, and no oil had been observed outside of the boom.

The spill, according to an image the Ecology Department posted on social media, happened at the end of a long pier extending into Fidalgo Bay, where an Alaska North Slope crude oil blend was being unloaded for refining. Shell said crews spotted oil coming from the barge and later identified the source as a pressure relief valve, which was secured, stopping the spill.

State regulations require booms be set in place before oil is transferred off of a vessel. “In this case, it was pre-boomed, as it’s supposed to be,” Keltner said.

A second boom was being set up around the containment area, and a skimmer vessel was being sent to clean up the spilled oil, according to Shell.

Ecology personnel are monitoring cleanup efforts and will look for any oiled wildlife. An inspector will be assessing why the spill occurred, he said.

No injuries were reported, and air quality around the spill remains normal, according to Shell.

The National Response Center, Marine Spill Response Corporation and the U.S. Coast Guard were also responding, according to Ecology and Shell.

This story will be updated.