COUGAR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Ohio man who failed to return from a planned hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says friends last saw Matthew B. Matheny at 7 a.m. Thursday, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail. The 40-year-old is from Warren, Ohio.
A sheriff’s deputy found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead on Saturday, but there’s been no sign of Matheny. He’s described as white, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, possibly wearing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen Matheny to get in touch.
Most Read Local Stories
- After 17 days and 1,000 miles, mother orca Tahlequah drops dead calf, frolics with pod
- Man who took Horizon Air plane from Sea-Tac Airport was quiet, well liked, says former co-worker
- How it unfolded: Full coverage of the Horizon Air crash and the man who stole the plane from Sea-Tac WATCH
- "We were all screaming, 'Oh my god’" : How the Horizon Air theft and crash unfolded WATCH
- Weekend lightning, wind spread wildfires across Washington state