Officials on Tuesday morning released the identities of all ten people who were aboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island Sunday shortly after 3 p.m.

Around midday Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended rescue efforts for nine people missing. A woman’s body was recovered Sunday shortly after the crash by the first crews to respond, while the other passengers, including a child, remained unaccounted for.

The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter owned by the charter service Northwest Seaplanes and operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton.

Live updates about the crash continue below.

