Around midday Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended rescue efforts for nine people missing. A woman’s body was recovered Sunday shortly after the crash by the first crews to respond, while the other passengers, including a child, remained unaccounted for.
The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter owned by the charter service Northwest Seaplanes and operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton.
Pilot and passengers of crash identified
The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of the 10 people presumed dead after a floatplane crashed Sunday off Whidbey Island.
The pilot was identified as Jason Winter.
The passengers were:
Patricia Hicks Sandra Williams Lauren Hilty Remy Mickel (a minor) Ross Mickel Luke Ludwig Rebecca Ludwig Joanne Mera Gabrielle Hanna
WHIDBEY ISLAND — After a fruitless day of searching by air and water, the Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a missing floatplane with 10 people aboard that plunged into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island and sank in the deep, cold waters of Mutiny Bay.
Hours later, the family of three of those presumed dead identified them as renowned Washington vintner Ross Andrew Mickel, the founder of the Eastside-based Ross Andrew Winery; his wife, Lauren Hilty; and their 22-month-old son, Remy.
Also aboard the plane, according to The Spokesman-Review, was Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams, 60, who founded a community center and Black newspaper in that city.
“This is a loss to the whole community, not just the Black community,” Spokane City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson told The Spokesman-Review.
Searchers have recovered only a single body, a woman’s, but otherwise have found few traces of the single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter that disappeared from radar Sunday around 3 p.m. The plane, owned by the Renton-based charter service Northwest Seaplanes and operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, was traveling from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to Renton.
