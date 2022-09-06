Officials on Tuesday morning released the identities of all 10 people who were aboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island Sunday shortly after 3 p.m.
Around midday Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended rescue efforts for nine people missing. A woman’s body was recovered Sunday shortly after the crash by the first crews to respond, while the other passengers, including a child, remained unaccounted for.
The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter owned by the charter service Northwest Seaplanes and operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton.
Family of three identified as crash victims
Ross Andrew Mickel, a renowned Washington vintner and founder of the Eastside-based Ross Andrew Winery, his wife Lauren Hilty and their 22-month-old son Remy were among those identified by the U.S. Coast Guard.
“We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca,” read a statement issued Monday night by the Mickel and Hilty families. “Our collective grief is unimaginable.”
The statement went on to express gratitude to the searchers and other friends and supporters.
The Washington State Wine Commission also sent out a statement about the family:
“We are deeply saddened by the news about Ross Mickel and his family. Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this extraordinarily difficult time.”
Recovered body sent to coroner for identification
While the U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of all ten people who were aboard the floatplane when it crashed, the body recovered Sunday evening has not yet been identified.
In a statement, the Coast Guard said the body recovered from the water Sunday night was transferred to the Island County coroner for positive identification.
Civil rights activist Sandy Williams was on plane that crashed off Whidbey Island
The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams’ brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
“This is a loss to the whole community, not just the Black community,” said Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson, who serves as the president of the Carl Maxey Center board. “A light so bright has been extinguished.”
Rick Williams said that his sister was on her way home from vacationing in the San Juan Islands. The family spoke to her by phone just before she boarded the plane, he said.
Pilot and passengers of crash identified
The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of the 10 people presumed dead after a floatplane crashed Sunday off Whidbey Island.
The pilot was identified as Jason Winters.
The passengers were:
Patricia Hicks
Sandra Williams
Lauren Hilty
Remy Mickel (a minor)
Ross Mickel
Luke Ludwig
Rebecca Ludwig
Joanne Mera
Gabrielle Hanna
Clarification: The U.S. Coast Guard misspelled Jason Winters' name in an initial release.
All 10 aboard floatplane presumed dead after crash near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND — After a fruitless day of searching by air and water, the Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a missing floatplane with 10 people aboard that plunged into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island and sank in the deep, cold waters of Mutiny Bay.
Hours later, the family of three of those presumed dead identified them as renowned Washington vintner Ross Andrew Mickel, the founder of the Eastside-based Ross Andrew Winery; his wife, Lauren Hilty; and their 22-month-old son, Remy.
Also aboard the plane, according to The Spokesman-Review, was Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams, 60, who founded a community center and Black newspaper in that city.
“This is a loss to the whole community, not just the Black community,” Spokane City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson told The Spokesman-Review.
Searchers have recovered only a single body, a woman’s, but otherwise have found few traces of the single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter that disappeared from radar Sunday around 3 p.m. The plane, owned by the Renton-based charter service Northwest Seaplanes and operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, was traveling from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to Renton.
