MABTON, Yakima County — Three locomotives that tipped over in a train derailment last week near Mabton are now upright and the track is open for operations, a BNSF spokeswoman said.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports work continues to re-rail the other eight derailed cars and clean up spilled fuel, spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said.

“All three locomotives are upright and have been staged by our tracks,” she said. “Environmental cleanup efforts with responders from BNSF and the Washington State Department of Ecology are also underway.”

A semitruck hauling farm equipment collided with the 116-car train near Highway 22 and Phillips Road on Dec. 23, causing three locomotives and eight empty grain containers to derail.

Rail tracks were damaged and diesel fuel from the locomotives spilled. No one was seriously injured. Work began to restore the track and clean up the fuel.

About 6,000 gallons of fuel were pumped from the locomotives and work is underway to clean the more than 3,000 gallons of fuel that leaked into the soil, Wallace said. BNSF is working with the state Department of Ecology to remove the spilled fuel from soil as it continues to remove the other tipped rail cars.

Some contaminated soil has been removed and stockpiled, said Ecology spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder. Soil will have to be dug out and replaced with clean soil, she said.

The derailment was the second in two days after a 108-car BNSF Railway train carrying Bakken crude oil derailed in Whatcom County on Dec. 22 and several cars caught fire, forcing residents to evacuate the area.