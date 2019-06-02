Sandi Doughton
Washington wildlife officials have killed a cougar that attempted to attack a child in a Leavenworth park near dusk on Saturday. The child was not seriously injured.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant tweeted about the incident, which happened in Enchantment Park, a city park with athletic fields and hiking trails near the Wenatchee River. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials used dogs to track the animal, which was photographed by a local resident. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Bryant tweeted that the animal had been euthanized.

 

