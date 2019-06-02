Washington wildlife officials have killed a cougar that attempted to attack a child in a Leavenworth park near dusk on Saturday. The child was not seriously injured.
Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant tweeted about the incident, which happened in Enchantment Park, a city park with athletic fields and hiking trails near the Wenatchee River. The park was closed Saturday afternoon after local residents reported a cougar behaving abnormally. At least one resident photographed the animal
.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials used dogs to track the cougar. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Bryant tweeted that the animal had been euthanized. State wildlife officials tweeted that the cougar did not appear to be unhealthy, but the agency plans additional testing on the carcass.
