Officials on Friday confirmed the identities of the seven people whose bodies have been recovered after last month’s floatplane crash off Whidbey Island, including the remains that washed ashore nearly two weeks after the crash.

The remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit was identified this week as Patricia Hicks, according to the Clallam County Coroner’s Office. Family members were notified Thursday, Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett said.

Island County Emergency Management said the bodies of pilot Jason Winters, Sandra Williams, Ross Mickel, Luke Ludwig and Rebecca Ludwig have been found and identified. A seventh victim, Gabby Hanna, was found shortly after the crash in Mutiny Bay.

The bodies of three other floatplane crash victims have not been recovered.

Recovery operations concluded Friday after the majority of the aircraft was recovered, National Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Jennifer Gabris said. NTSB investigators are examining the wreckage at a secure facility, she added.

Wreckage of the plane, including the engine, was pulled to the surface using remotely operated vessels, which plunged more than 150 below the water surface.

Though recovery efforts ended last week, some families of the Whidbey Island floatplane crash victims say they are looking into ways a search can continue to find and identify all 10 who were killed. This includes the family of Hanna and the family of Mickel, whose wife, Lauren Hilty and son Remy Mickel were also killed in the crash and whose bodies haven’t been identified. Hilty was pregnant with a baby boy they planned to name Luca.

“Until our clients’ family members have been recovered, they will struggle to find closure,” said Craig Sims, an attorney with Schroeter Goldmark & Bender, which is representing the families. “We remain thankful for the outpouring of public support for finding out the truth of what caused this tragedy.”

This breaking news story will be updated.