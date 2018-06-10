The bear was darted with a "chemical immobilizer" and removed safely from a tree, a police spokesman said.

Evan Bush
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A bear was found, tracked and captured in Mukilteo Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Just after noon, a 911 caller reported that a bear had been spotted running northeast near the 12300 block of Harbor Pointe Boulevard, said Myron Travis, a public information officer with the Mukilteo Police Department.

The bear was later found in a greenbelt just northeast of the intersection between Harbor Pointe Boulevard and Chennault Beach Road. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers used a Karelian bear dog to track and tree the bear, Travis said. He estimated the bear was between 120 and 150 pounds.

“The bear was up a taller tree where it stayed until it was able to be brought down safely,” he said.
WDFW officials administered a “chemical immobilizer” with a dart, Travis said. The bear remains in the agency’s possession. Travis said WDFW would decide what to do with the bear.

