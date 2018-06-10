The bear was darted with a "chemical immobilizer" and removed safely from a tree, a police spokesman said.

A bear was found, tracked and captured in Mukilteo Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Just after noon, a 911 caller reported that a bear had been spotted running northeast near the 12300 block of Harbor Pointe Boulevard, said Myron Travis, a public information officer with the Mukilteo Police Department.

The bear was later found in a greenbelt just northeast of the intersection between Harbor Pointe Boulevard and Chennault Beach Road. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers used a Karelian bear dog to track and tree the bear, Travis said. He estimated the bear was between 120 and 150 pounds.

Department of Fish and Wildlife preparing to safely capture the bear. Mukilteo officers on scene to assist. pic.twitter.com/uPCX15qfKM — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) June 10, 2018

“The bear was up a taller tree where it stayed until it was able to be brought down safely,” he said.

WDFW officials administered a “chemical immobilizer” with a dart, Travis said. The bear remains in the agency’s possession. Travis said WDFW would decide what to do with the bear.