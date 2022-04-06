SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — The Columbia County sheriff and an Oregon State Police trooper were identified as the people who shot and killed an armed man Thursday at a tow yard northwest of Portland in Scappoose.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Michael Stockton “initiated” the shooting at Grumpy’s Towing by firing at Sheriff Brian Pixley and state police Sgt. Chad Drew, who both returned fire, according to the Washington County Major Crimes Team, which is investigating the incident. Pixley and Drew weren’t hurt. Both have been put on paid administrative leave.

Stockton, 39, was carrying two firearms when he was shot, Washington County sheriff’s Detective Shannon Wilde told the newspaper.

He also was suspected of fatally shooting Timothy Fowlkes, 25, at a storage facility in Gresham on March 27, Wilde confirmed.

Sealed court records show Stockton, a Gresham resident, was facing a charge of second-degree murder. The records don’t include details about that incident.

The shooting at Grumpy’s Towing happened after a disagreement between an angry man and tow company employees escalated into a fight, witnesses told local media.

Pixley was elected to his position in 2019. He had previously been a Scappoose police officer and Columbia County sheriff’s deputy. Drew has worked for the Oregon State Police for 18 years.