SOAP LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say officers shot and wounded a man near Soap Lake.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that a sheriff’s deputy and officers from Ephrata and Soap Lake police departments were investigating a report of a possible sighting of a wanted person when the shooting happened Sunday morning.
The office did not immediately say how or why the shooting occurred.
The man was shot in the lower leg. He was booked into Grant County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault after being treated at a local hospital. The reason for his arrest was not immediately known.
No officers were hurt.
A multi-agency team is investigating the shooting. The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard.