WINSLOW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Bainbridge Island police officer shot a man who fled after a drug overdose incident.

The Kitsap Sun reports officers were called Wednesday afternoon to respond to a person who had overdosed just north of Winslow.

Bainbridge Island Police Chief Matthew Hamner says the victim was given the anti-overdose medication Narcan and then someone associated with the overdose victim fled in a vehicle and struck an officer.

Hamner says the officer suffered very minor injuries.

Hamner says officers chasing the vehicle were preparing to call it off because of heavy traffic in Winslow, but then saw the car. Hamner says an officer fired at the person at that point but didn’t say what exactly led to the shooting.

KOMO-TV reports the person who was shot was flown to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.