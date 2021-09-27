A law enforcement officer shot a man in the parking lot of a Safeway in unincorporated Snohomish County on Monday afternoon.

The man was wounded by an officer from a King County agency around 2:40 p.m., according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe. Information about which agency the officer is with has not been released.

The Safeway is located on Highway 9 north of 176th Street Southeast.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, O’Keefe said. Information about the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.