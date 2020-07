A person has died after being shot by King County sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning in Shoreline, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Abbott said the shooting occurred near the 500 block of North 175th Street at the Linden Highlands Apartments, where deputies were responding to a report that someone had been stabbed.

He said the deputies involved are OK. He did not immediately know other details of the shooting.

This post will be updated as information becomes available.