A person has died after being shot by King County sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning in Shoreline, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Abbott said around 7 a.m. that the shooting occurred in the 500 block of North 175th Street and that the deputies are OK.

He described the person killed as a “suspect” but said he did not immediately know other details of the shooting.

This post will be updated as information becomes available.