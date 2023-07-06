OceanGate Expeditions, the Everett company whose submersible imploded last month, killing five people, has suspended all its exploration and commercial operations.

The company posted the update to its website, which still lists its various expeditions as of Thursday morning.

OceanGate’s Titan submersible was descending to the Titanic wreckage site when it imploded, killing CEO Stockton Rush; British businessman Hamish Harding; Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of one of the most prominent business families in Pakistan; and Frenchman Paul Henry Nargeolet, a prominent Titanic expert.

The OceanGate office in Everett closed indefinitely on the same day the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the submersible had imploded near the site of the Titanic shipwreck.

Rush founded OceanGate in 2009 beginning with a five-person sub purchased from a private owner. The submarine Antipodes was introduced the next year and made 130 dives within two years. The OceanGate vessels have gone on dozens of dives throughout the Puget Sound region and around the world.

OceanGate was recently valued at $60 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence records.

Co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein said last month he didn’t know what the future of OceanGate looked like, but hoped it would continue. Sohnlein, who left the company in 2013, added that a continued emphasis on ocean exploration would be a way to honor the five who died.

