Stockton Rush and Guillermo Sohnlein sat in front of a whiteboard, trying to figure out what problem they wanted to solve, and how the two entrepreneurs were going to go about solving it.

It was 2009, soon after they had met and decided to start a company together. Both were “frustrated astronauts” who wanted to go to space but were thwarted by their bad eyesight.

So, they turned to the ocean.

“We thought if humanity is going to learn more about the oceans and be inspired by the oceans and work and live under the water, we’re going to need a better, bigger, faster, cheaper transportation system to get there,” Sohnlein said from Barcelona, Spain.

The result was OceanGate, a company headquartered in Everett that focused on manned submersibles and ocean exploration. Sohnlein left the company in 2013 but remained a minority shareholder, and kept in close contact with Rush.

Rush was among the five people onboard OceanGate’s Titan submersible that imploded during its descent to the Titanic wreckage site last week. The other four were British businessman Hamish Harding; Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of one of the most prominent business families in Pakistan; and French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, a prominent Titanic expert.

The submersible’s disappearance, amid belief that the passengers could be alive but trapped in the vessel with diminishing breathable air, generated extreme media attention. Following Thursday’s news of the apparent implosion, that attention has turned to OceanGate and the safety of the expedition.

In an interview Saturday with The Seattle Times, Sohnlein defended Rush’s views on safety — describing him as “risk-averse” — recalled the company’s early origins and expressed hope about the future of ocean exploration.

From the beginning, OceanGate’s longterm target customers were those in the oil and gas sector and in national defense, Sohnlein said. Early adopters were research organizations and storytellers, like filmmakers.

To spur demand, OceanGate created its expeditions subsidiary. With that came tourists willing to pay up to $250,000 to be “mission specialists.”

“This would allow them to tap into their childhood dreams of being Jacques Cousteau while also subsidizing the valuable work of scientists who could not otherwise afford to use subs for their field research,” Sohnlein wrote in an email.

OceanGate Expeditions was created after Sohnlein left in 2013. By then, the company had entered its engineering phase and it made sense for Rush to take the reins, he said. In the time he was there, Sohnlein had gone on 70-plus dives with Antipodes, the company’s first vessel. He described Rush as keenly aware of the risks of operating in the deep ocean.

“He was very much a risk manager,” he said. “He’s not a risk-taker. I think he’s actually fairly risk-averse.”

Sohnlein left the company soon after it purchased a 15-year-old sub, brought it to Washington from the Azores and stripped it to its pressure hull. They then rebuilt it to become the submersible called Cyclops — the prototype for Titan. OceanGate completed its first expedition to the Titanic wreckage site in 2021.

Neither Cyclops nor Titan went through a voluntary inspection process, and the company faced at least one lawsuit and concerns from industry experts about the safety of its expeditions.

Sohnlein called the certification and classification process for submersibles “complicated and also not very conducive to innovation,” citing ventures like Elon Musk’s SpaceX. He questioned the implication that if something isn’t certified, it’s not safe.

“One of the reasons Stockton thought about breaking the rules was he thought that he could be safer by using newer technologies to explore the ocean,” he said.

The two kept in touch over the years, most recently about a month ago. Rush was planning to leave for Canada in a few weeks and they talked about when Sohnlein could finally join him on a Titanic expedition. But the only open dates were during his son’s high-school graduation, so he couldn’t go.

Since the vessel went missing, Sohnlein has been inundated with media requests; he was speaking with a BBC reporter when he heard the news of debris being found. It’s hard not to think about his work at the company and the implications of that work, he said, as families and friends of five people, along with OceanGate employees who were on the surface, mourn their deaths.

“At the same time, those of us who work in the deep-ocean community know that there are risks. We know that working down there is difficult,” he said. “Even if you’re a scuba diver, going down 100 feet, you’re taking a risk when you go down. And yet we all believe in what we’re doing. We believe that what we’re doing is greater than us. It’s worth the risk, and it’s our way of contributing to creating a brighter future for humanity and the planet.”

He expects there to be long investigations into what occurred with Titan. But he hopes the company moves forward, and if not, that deep-ocean exploration continues.

“It’s probably the best way to preserve the memories of the five explorers who lost their lives this week,” he said, “doing something they believed in and were passionate about.”