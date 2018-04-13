A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending April 13.

Sergio Pitol, 85, a celebrated Mexican author, essayist and translator and winner of the most prestigious award for literature in the Spanish-speaking world, died Thursday. Pitol died of natural causes at his home in Xalapa, Veracruz state.

Pitol was known for such works as “Mephisto’s Waltz” and his “Trilogy of Memory,” which included “The Art of Flight,” “The Journey” and “The Magician of Vienna.” He won Spanish literature’s prestigious Cervantes Prize in 2005. He was awarded Mexico’s National Literature Prize in 1983 and the Juan Rulfo Latin American and Caribbean Prize in 1999.

Peter Grünberg, 78, a Nobel-Prize-winning physicist who discovered how to store vast amounts of data by manipulating the magnetic and electrical fields of thin layers of atoms, making possible devices like the iPad and the smartphone, has died.

His death was announced by the Juelich Research Center in Juelich, Germany, where he was a longtime researcher, but no other details were available.

Grünberg shared the Nobel Prize in physics in 2007 with Albert Fert of the Université Paris-Sud in Orsay, who had independently made the same discovery. The finding is at the heart of modern gadgets that record music, video or other data as dense magnetic patchworks of ones and zeros — that is to say, electronic tablets and smartphones, the GPS devices in our pockets and handbags.

“The MP3 and iPod industry would not have existed without this discovery,” Börje Johansson of the Swedish Royal Academy said when the Nobel was announced. “You would not have an iPod without this effect.”

Mitzi Shore, 87, owner of the Los Angeles club the Comedy Store and one of the most influential figures in stand-up comedy for four decades, died Wednesday, said her son, comedian and actor Pauly Shore. She had Parkinson’s disease.

The list of people whose careers she influenced include David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jimmie Walker, Andy Kaufman, Robin Williams, Bob Saget, Richard Lewis, Garry Shandling, Elayne Boosler and dozens of other readily identifiable names. Richard Pryor used the club to prepare for his 1974 breakthrough album, and money made from his shows helped Shore expand her comedy empire.

J.D. McClatchy, 72, American poet, editor, anthologist, translator, critic, Thornton Wilder scholar, essayist and writer of acclaimed opera librettos, died Tuesday of cancer at home in Manhattan. His poems and essays appeared frequently in The New Yorker, The New York Times Book Review, The Paris Review and elsewhere.

John Reed, 88, the dapper doorman who greeted generations of visitors to the historic Davenport Hotel in Spokane during an astonishing 75-year career, died in his sleep last Sunday night or Monday morning at his home in northeast Spokane. He had reluctantly taken the past few weeks off from his job at the Davenport to nurse a foot ulcer, a complication of diabetes.

“He had so much history, so much knowledge, and people who loved the Davenport loved to listen to his stories about the Grand Lady,” Susan Wilmoth said, using an old nickname for the hotel that her uncle always used.

The Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney, 91, the pre-eminent Seattle civil-rights leader and 40-year pastor of the Central Area’s Mount Zion Baptist Church, died April 7 at an assisted-living center in Seattle. Dr. McKinney’s deep voice articulated insights on spiritual and civic matters for generations. Guided by the conviction that religious faith requires a commitment to social justice and equality, Dr. McKinney influenced a variety of local institutions.

Dr. McKinney helped launch the city’s first black-owned bank after local banks restricted loans to African Americans. He served as an original member of the Seattle Human Rights Commission, which successfully advocated for passage of Seattle’s first fair-housing act. In the 1960s he took part in civil-rights demonstrations in Seattle, Alabama and Washington, D.C., and he talked his college classmate, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., into coming to Seattle in 1961, which would be King’s only visit to the city.

Russel Jim, 82, long regarded as a Yakama elder who held his tribe’s cultural knowledge and value close to his heart, died April 7. He was best known for taking on the U.S. Department of Energy over nuclear waste at the Hanford nuclear reservation along the Columbia River, giving Native American tribes a voice in nuclear-waste cleanup. and pressing for restoration of any damaged habitat.

His legacy of protecting the Columbia River and all of its resources, such as salmon and medicinal plants key to the Yakama way of life, will live on, said Dana Miller, a Yakama archaeologist who worked under Jim the past 18 years. “Now it’s up to us to follow what he left behind,” Miller said.

Daniel K. Akaka, 93, first Native Hawaiian elected to Congress — he represented Hawaii for 36 years in the U.S. House and then the Senate as a Democrat — died April 6 in Honolulu.

The World War II veteran successfully fought for the belated recognition of Asians and Asian Americans who had fought for the United States in World War II, sponsoring legislation in 1996 that led to a re-evaluation of the service records of Asian Americans who had fought in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the 100th Division during the war. The legislation ultimately resulted in Medals of Honor — the military’s highest honor for bravery — for 22 Asian-American soldiers who fought during World War II.

Cecil Taylor, 89, pianist who challenged the jazz tradition that produced him and became one of the most bracing, rhapsodic, abstract and original improvisers of his time, died April 5 at home in Brooklyn, New York.

John Ehle, 92, whose historical novels set in the Appalachian Mountains were acclaimed for the authenticity of the characters’ lives, and whose work for the governor of North Carolina in the 1960s led to significant changes in arts education, died on March 24 at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Capt. Jeanette Woldseth, 64, who retired as a captain with the Bellevue Fire Department in 2002, died from complications due to cancer in February. A memorial in her honor was scheduled for April 14 in Bellevue.

Capt. Woldseth was the first female firefighter in Washington state and paved the way for other women to not only join the firefighting ranks, but to succeed in the male-dominated profession.