A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending April 6.

Isao Takahata, 82, co-founder of the prestigious Japanese animator Studio Ghibli that stuck to a hand-drawn “manga” look in the face of digital filmmaking, died Thursday of lung cancer at a Tokyo hospital.

Takahata started Ghibli with Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki in 1985, hoping to create Japan’s Disney. He directed “Grave of the Fireflies,” a tragic tale about wartime childhood, and produced some of the studio’s films, including Miyazaki’s 1984 “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind,” which details the horror of environmental disaster through a story about a princess.

He was fully aware how the floating sumie-brush sketches of faint pastel in his works stood as a stylistic challenge to Hollywood’s computer-graphics cartoons. “We want to express reality without an overly realistic depiction, and that’s about appealing to the human imagination,” he declared. That, he said, was at the heart of Japanese “manga,” or comics.

Burton Smith, 77, a pioneer in the supercomputing industry and co-founder of Seattle-based Cray, died Monday of complications from heart disease.

Smith was the co-founder of Tera Computer, which later became supercomputer maker Cray, and he went on to become a technical fellow at Microsoft. He was known for deep technical expertise in the field of high-performance computers, but also for his love of singing, his sense of humor and his penchant for being the life of the party.

Smith was a longtime computer scientist, and was honored with the prestigious Seymour Cray Award in 2003. He was elected that same year as a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

“He knew everything there was to know about semiconductors, power, cooling, overall system architecture, operating systems, compiler technology — you name it, Burton knew it,” said Ed Lazowska, the Bill & Melinda Gates Chair in computer science and engineering at the University of Washington. “And he was also the nicest and most open and helpful person you can ever imagine.”

Herb Bridge, 93, who built a jewelry empire while advocating for downtown Seattle and other civic causes as he earned the rank of rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, died Monday.

As a 17-year-old, he enlisted in the Navy after the attack in Pearl Harbor and would remain in the service for four decades, serving with distinction in World War II and the Korean War, achieving the rank of rear admiral.

As a businessman, he expanded the family jewelry business alongside his brother, from two Seattle stores to 93 around the West. Ben Bridge was sold to Berkshire Hathaway in 2000 but continues to be run independently, now by a fifth generation of the family. Meanwhile, Bridge found time for a range of civic and philanthropic endeavors, earning him the nickname, “Mr. Downtown,” for promoting and improving Seattle’s central area.

Peggy Platt, 58, a comic star of Seattle stages (and, occasionally, screens) died Monday on her sleep.

A 1995 Seattle Times profile was her best introduction: “Let’s keep this simple: Peggy Platt is a feminist. Peggy Platt is funny. Peggy Platt thinks feminist issues can be funny.”

Onstage, Platt was a tough, unflinching sketch-comedy actor and stand-up comedian who performed in the legendary “Holiday Survival Game Show,” “Ham for the Holidays,” and alongside actor/comedian Lisa Koch in the comedy duo Dos Fallopia. Offstage, she had a reputation for being just as steely and sometimes cantankerously determined — but consistently hilarious.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, whose hallowed place in the pantheon of South Africa’s liberators was eroded by scandal over corruption, kidnapping, murder and the implosion of her fabled marriage to Nelson Mandela, died early Monday in Johannesburg. She had been in poor health in the past few years.

Her marriage to Mandela in 1958 thrust her onto center stage of South African politics, and she emerged as a symbol of the struggle to end apartheid while her husband was serving a 27-year jail term for treason. The security forces subjected her to constant harassment, detention and a nine-year banishment to a tiny rural town.

In 1991 she was convicted of the kidnapping of 14-year-old Stompie Seipei, an anti-apartheid activist who was later stabbed to death. Her initial six-year jail term was reduced to a fine and suspended sentence on appeal.

Efrain Rios Montt, 91, the former Guatemala dictator who seized power in a 1982 coup and presided over one of the bloodiest periods of Guatemala’s civil war in which soldiers waged a scorched-earth campaign to root out Marxist guerrillas, died last Sunday. The cause was a heart attack, according to his family.

A U.N. truth commission determined that some 245,000 people were killed or disappeared during Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war, with the vast majority of the killings attributed to the army or pro-government paramilitary groups. Tens of thousands of those deaths came during Rios Montt’s 17-month rule.

Steven Bochco, 74, a celebrated television writer and producer whose sophisticated prime-time portrayals of gritty courtrooms and police station houses redefined television dramas and pushed the boundaries of on-screen vulgarity and nudity, died last Sunday in Pacific Palisades, California. The cause was complications of cancer.

Over three decades starting in the early 1980s, Bochco, whose shows “Hill Street Blues” and “L.A. Law” upended the traditional hourlong drama, was one of Hollywood’s most prolific and sought-after producers. He mixed elements of daytime soap operas — like story lines that stretch over multiple episodes and feature a rich ensemble of characters — with a true-to-life visual style and colorful language. He paved the way for the current excellence on TV, cable, broadcast and streaming, according to critics.

Amsale Aberra, 64, an Ethiopian-born fashion designer whose simple, minimalist aesthetic transformed the modern American wedding dress, died of uterine cancer last Sunday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. While most wedding-dress designers in the 1980s made elaborate, tulle-and-lace affairs with long trains and decorative appliqués, Aberra pared everything down. Her dresses had little fluff or flounce and were often strapless with sheer illusion necklines.

Drue Heinz, 103, who used her riches from her third marriage — to Henry John Heinz II, the family behind the H.J. Heinz foods empire — to fund literary prizes, support The Paris Review and start a publishing house, died March 30 in Lasswade, Scotland, at Hawthornden Castle, which she had purchased in the 1980s and turned into a writers’ retreat.

The British-born Heinz gave generously to the arts and had an affinity for literature. “She loved good literature and she loved writers,” Daniel Halpern, the president and publisher of Heinz’s Ecco Press, now an imprint of HarperCollins, said in a telephone interview. “She was close to Norman Mailer, Tom Wolfe and Harold Pinter. And she introduced me to Rex Harrison. She was an insomniac who read at night, read all our books and loved the idea of reprinting books that had gone out of print, which was all we could afford at that time.”

He added: “Having a magazine and a press, especially one that was completely hers — and trusting this idiot kid with a dream to run it — was probably more important than art to her.”

The venture preceded another step in Heinz’s literary journey: acquiring Hawthornden, the former home of the 17th-century poet William Drummond, which stands on a promontory overlooking the River North Esk, and remaking it into a peaceful sanctuary for writers.

Anita Shreve, 71, best-selling novelist who explored how women responded to crises past and present in her native New England in favorites such as “The Pilot’s Wife,” “Testimony” and “The Weight of Water,” died March 29 at home in New Hampshire. She had cancer. The author had announced her illness last year on Facebook, writing that a “medical emergency” would prevent her from touring for what became her last novel, “The Stars Are Fire.”

Judge Stephen Reinhardt, 87, liberal stalwart on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for nearly four decades, died March 29 of a heart attack during a visit to a dermatologist in Los Angeles. He was appointed by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and went on to become the sixth-longest-serving judge on the court.

Judge Reinhardt made headlines last year after he took a swipe at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, writing in an opinion that an administration order to deport a man was “inhumane.”

William Prochnau, 80, a journalist and best-selling author whose compelling narratives chronicled the business of extortion by Colombian terrorist groups, Vietnam War reporters who turned a skeptical eye on sunny government accounts of the conflict, and followed a man on a seemingly quixotic seven-year journey by kayak, died March 28 at his home in Washington. The cause was coronary artery disease.

Prochnau, a regular contributor to Vanity Fair for the past two decades, covered the Vietnam War for The Seattle Times and spent much of his early career writing about politics and national affairs for publications including The Washington Post.

Andrew Balducci, 92, a New Yorker whose famed Greenwich Village market attracted fine-food fans, died of leukemia March 22 in a Long Island hospital. Food experts flocked to Balducci’s to buy gourmet-quality prepared food and Italian imports not easily available elsewhere, including Parma prosciutto and fresh vegetables such as broccoli raab, red chicory, arugula and radicchio. Since he sold the original store in 1999 for more than $26 million, new owners expanded the business